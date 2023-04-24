Colombia will play against a world champion team

The Colombia selection when he grows up he will play against Germany a friendly match on June 20 in Europe.

The information has leaked from the Teutonic country, in which it is announced that the Colombians would be one of the rivals in three scheduled games.

Headquarters

Colombia and Germany would meet on June 20 at the Veltins Arena Gelsenkirchen.

In the same way, it is noted that the commitment will be the last of three friendly that the Germans would face in that month.

The European team will play a match in Bremen vs. Ukraineon June 12, then he will go to Warsaw to face Poland and will end against Colombia.

The Colombian soccer federation confirmed that the group led by Néstor Lorenzo will face, on June 16, Iraq,in Valencia Spain.

The national team is undefeated with 4 victories, against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and recently Japan, and 2 draws against the United States (the only one without goals) and South Korea.

