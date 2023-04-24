Colombia will play against a world champion team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada.
Efe/Jiji Press Japan
The match is scheduled for June 20.
The Colombia selection when he grows up he will play against Germany a friendly match on June 20 in Europe.
The information has leaked from the Teutonic country, in which it is announced that the Colombians would be one of the rivals in three scheduled games.
Headquarters
Colombia and Germany would meet on June 20 at the Veltins Arena Gelsenkirchen.
In the same way, it is noted that the commitment will be the last of three friendly that the Germans would face in that month.
The European team will play a match in Bremen vs. Ukraineon June 12, then he will go to Warsaw to face Poland and will end against Colombia.
The Colombian soccer federation confirmed that the group led by Néstor Lorenzo will face, on June 16, Iraq,in Valencia Spain.
The national team is undefeated with 4 victories, against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and recently Japan, and 2 draws against the United States (the only one without goals) and South Korea. (Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video )(James Rodríguez: the club that is interested in his talent is filtered)
Our National Team will play 2 friendly matches next June 🆚 Iraq 🇮🇶 and Germany 🇩🇪🔗 https://t.co/69UhIAd79D#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/XnfzVjPQCc
– Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) April 24, 2023
