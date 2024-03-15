The transfer of Russian military equipment from Colombia to Ukraine is unlikely during the government of President Gustavo Petro, Stanislav Kudryavtsev, a representative of the Rostec corporation in Colombia, told Izvestia.

“US representatives offered the country financial assistance in exchange for Russian Mi-17 helicopters. However, in accordance with Colombian domestic legislation, Russian helicopters cannot be sold or donated to third countries,” Kudryavtsev said.

According to a Rostec representative, the Colombian side has been informed that, based on the conditions specified in the end-user certificates, re-export or free transfer of Russian helicopter equipment to third countries without agreement with the Russian side is unacceptable.

From 1996 to 2009, Colombia purchased 26 Mi-17-1B, Mi-17MD and Mi-17-B helicopters from the Russian Helicopters holding company. Some of them, according to the Colombian press, now need maintenance, which became difficult after the start of the SVO and Russia’s disconnection from the SWIFT international payment system, through which Bogota made payments.

Russia, according to the Russian Embassy in Colombia, has never denied Bogota maintenance of Mi-17 helicopters.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Flight vacation: Colombia will not transfer Russian equipment to Ukraine