Colombia.- Colombia will try not suspend the captures of those presumed criminals for whom the United States has formally requested his extradition, explained this Friday the Colombian Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada.

This was stated to the press at the end of a meeting at the White House with Juan González, advisor for Latin America to the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The “total peace” plan of the Colombian president It includes the possibility of halting the arrest warrants of members of armed groups who are negotiating with the government for their demobilization, but Washington does not want that to affect the extraditions of suspected drug traffickers.

Prada assured that the new Government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia “It is not in the vein of requesting requests for the suspension of the capture of extraditables.”

The minister said that they will try that “that kind of cokes do not happen” and assured that the Government will share information with the Prosecutor’s Office so that there is “full clarity” about who is extraditable.

“We will respect these processes very much. Hopefully we don’t have this kind of disturbancesPrada said.

The minister perceived from Juan González “an absolute understanding of the moment that Colombia is experiencing” which he defined as “unprecedented” due to the number of demobilization processes that have been launched.

“There may be moments of tension, but we are going to be able to overcome them and in the United States I see understanding of the government’s intention to do it well,” he said.

When asked about the leader of the Clan del Golfo, Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego”, known as “Chiquito Malo”, the minister replied that he has an open process open in the United States but that country has not submitted a formal request for his extradition.

Regarding the eradication of coca crops, Prada affirmed that Colombia shares the “concern” expressed by the United States about the increase in cultivation in some areas where there has been “absence of State presence.”

But he insisted that drug trafficking “is fought with serious policies of total peace”that include crop alternatives to which farmers have not had access.

The objective is, he said, “to eliminate from Colombia and from the face of the Earth the disturbance and the blood that drug trafficking spreads.”

Regarding the differences between Petro and the Colombian attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, Prada said that the government respects “a lot” the person in charge of the Public Ministry and that they will pave with him “the path to walk harmoniously towards total peace.”