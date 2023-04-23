with sSurprise the news broke that Colombia will not be present at the Caribbean Series of 2024, a contest in which the ninth of the country has excelled.

The departure from Colombia gives way to the teams of Curaçao and Nicaragua, who have already been made official as members of the tournament.

(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case) (‘Supermán’ López: the sports test with which he can return to Europe)

The cause, the money

Next to those two, will be sets of Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Mexico, who will fight for the title.

TIME He learned that the main reason for Colombia to be absent from next year’s contest was economic.

As it was known, the Confederation asked the invited teams for 200 thousand dollars, but the Colombians did not accept, due to the impossibility of resources.

“We disagre. Colombia is an organized league that attended four series, winning one of them. Colombian baseball cannot attend where they demand a large sum from the two invited leagues,” said Pedro Salcedo, president of the Professional Baseball Division.

And he added: “Nicaragua had the support of its government and Curaçao from an independent protector because they understand there is no league there but money. Panama will not go either.

another tournament



Salcedo assured that the figure for sponsorships could not be obtained. “We think the figure for attending a tournament where there are significant profits for the organizers is exaggerated,” warned the leader.



Peter Salcedo indicated that everything seems to Caribbean Confederation and Miami Marlins They negotiated among themselves.

Colombia will not be in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Curaçao and Nicaragua enter, which apparently made better offers. Six teams will take part (Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Curacao and Nicaragua). pic.twitter.com/1FRkiaK7Kv – Orlando Palma V. (@hotball1) April 23, 2023

“That’s what they told us. We with Panama will organize something with Cuba and teams from the East. We are on it, ”she sentenced.

Colombia won the Series in 2022, when they beat Cibao Giants 4-1.

(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?)

(Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion)

Sports