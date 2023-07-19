Colombia will compete in the next Tour of the Future with a strong team

Colombia will participate next month in the 59th edition of the tour of the future, the race that in the 80s paved the way for the triumphs of the ‘beetles’ in Europe, informed the Colombian Cycling Federation.

The country received the invitation to this traditional French event for cyclists under 23 years of age that will start on August 20 in Carnac and end on August 27 in Santa Foy Tarentaise.

(Jonas Vingegaard, overwhelming: he beat Tadej Pogacar to the clock in the Tour) (Egan Bernal suffers and makes a harsh confession after the time trial of the Tour de France)

The group

The Colombian team is made up of Germán Darío Gómez, current two-time champion of the Vuelta de la Juventud; Santiago Umba; Diego Pescador, Jhonatan Chaves, Edgar Andrés Pinzón and William Colorado, indicated the Colombian Cycling Federation.

The Tour of the Future has been won six times by Colombian cyclists, the first one with Alfonso Florezin 1980.

The other champions were Martín Ramírez (1985), Nairo Quintana (2010), Esteban Chaves (2011), Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López (2014) and Egan Bernal (2017).

(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)

EFE