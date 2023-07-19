Colombia will compete in the next Tour of the Future with a strong team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
German Gomez.
Fedecycling Press

The race will be from August 20 to 27.
Colombia will participate next month in the 59th edition of the tour of the future, the race that in the 80s paved the way for the triumphs of the ‘beetles’ in Europe, informed the Colombian Cycling Federation.
The country received the invitation to this traditional French event for cyclists under 23 years of age that will start on August 20 in Carnac and end on August 27 in Santa Foy Tarentaise.
The group
The Colombian team is made up of Germán Darío Gómez, current two-time champion of the Vuelta de la Juventud; Santiago Umba; Diego Pescador, Jhonatan Chaves, Edgar Andrés Pinzón and William Colorado, indicated the Colombian Cycling Federation.
The Tour of the Future has been won six times by Colombian cyclists, the first one with Alfonso Florezin 1980.
The other champions were Martín Ramírez (1985), Nairo Quintana (2010), Esteban Chaves (2011), Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López (2014) and Egan Bernal (2017).
EFE
