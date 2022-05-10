Starting this Tuesday, Colombia will begin to be part of the Artemisa project (or Artemis), an international initiative led by NASA American whose initial goal is to put a man and a woman on the moon before the end of 2024.

Colombia’s accession to the program will be made official at 9 a.m. this Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Vice President Marta Lucia Ramírez, the Deputy Administrator of NASA, Pamela Ann Melroy, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Tito Crissien, and Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón.

To date there are already 16 countries that have entered to be part of Artemisawhich also has the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The project, if materialized, would become the first landing on the lunar surface since 1972, 50 years ago. With the novelty that on this occasion, one of the crew members will be a woman, who has not yet been selected.

Artemisa, furthermore, would be just the first step in an ambitious aerospace agenda for NASA and its partners that aims to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and in lunar orbit, lay the foundations for private companies to strengthen a lunar economy and, eventually send humans to Mars, starting in 2033.

Colombia is the second country in South America to enter the agreement (the first was Brazil) and the fifth in this hemisphere after the US, Canada and Mexico.

The “Artemis Agreement” was presented by the Department of State in 2020 and establishes cooperation parameters and guidelines and commitments for space exploration and exploration of lunar resources.

The other signatory countries are Australia, Bahrain, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Ukraine, Great Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

