Last Saturday the parents of the soccer player for the Colombian national team and the English team Liverpool were kidnapped. Díaz’s mother was released shortly after the kidnapping. However, five days after the capture, the location of the player’s father is still unknown. The Colombian authorities are carrying out an intense search and have hypotheses about the identity of the kidnappers of the Colombian striker’s father.

On October 28, the father of Luis Díaz, a Colombian soccer player and player for the English club Liverpool, was kidnapped. Four days since his capture, this Tuesday the local community of Barrancas, a Colombian municipality in the northern department of La Guajira, mobilized in the streets of the town to demand the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, the player’s father.

According to the local media ‘El Tiempo’people moved from different parts of Barrancas to reach the house of the player’s paternal grandfather, Jacob Díaz Brito, and ended the day there with a Eucharist.

People march during a demonstration for the father of Colombian Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz following his kidnapping, in Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia, on October 31, 2023. A massive search is underway for the father of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz , kidnapped in Colombia on October 28, 2023 along with his wife, who has already been released. © LISMARI MACHADO / AFP

One day after the kidnapping, hundreds of members of the Colombian security forces, such as the Police and the Army, began the search for the soccer player’s father, while national authorities maintain the suspicion that Díaz could have been transferred to Venezuelan territory.

Iván Velásquez, Colombian Minister of Defense, assured last Sunday that “there is a very intense operation, not only on the border (with Venezuela), but also in the sectors that could be used as escape routes for the kidnappers.”

At the same time, he pointed out that “there is very important attention on the part of the National Government, the Military Forces, and the Nacimiento Police to achieve the safe and sound recovery very soon” of the father of the forward of the English club.

For his part, William René Salamanca, director of the Colombian Police, stated in his Manuel Diaz.

First reports

Cilenis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Díaz were kidnapped while they were in a van in the Caribbean town of Barrancas by individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle. As reported ‘El Tiempo’ the kidnapping took place at 5:10 p.m. last Saturdaywhile the player’s parents were at a gas station in the Los Olivos neighborhood of the municipality of Barrancas.

According to information from the same media, the player’s mother gave details about how the events occurred: while she and her partner were refueling their car, the kidnappers threatened them with weapons and got into the car with them. During the escape, due to difficulties on the road, the individuals exploded a tire on the vehicle and therefore abandoned the car moments later.

According to the first information, Mrs. Marulanda was released hours after the kidnapping thanks to police pressure.

In this regard, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, stated on October 28 in his X account that in a “lock operation in Barrancas, Luis Díaz’s mother has been rescued.” And he added: “We continue searching for the father.”

In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 28, 2023



Regarding the release of Díaz’s mother, General Salamanca stated: “We now have the mother safe and sound (…) her integrity and health are without any inconvenience.”

The event put all the forces and institutions of the country on alert. The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office assured that “from the moment it learned of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian player Luis Díaz, in the Barrancas sector, in La Guajira, a specialized team is in urgent action in order to find the location of these people, clarify the facts and find those responsible.

Possible responsible parties

This Monday, the Colombian Police gave reports about the alleged kidnappers of the soccer player’s father. “Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the incident. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (. ..) drags people to a point so that others can move them,” said the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata.

Part of the evidence that the authorities have for the rescue of Luis Manuel Díaz These are details of the captors that Mrs. Marulanda could have taken while she was kidnapped.according to ‘El Tiempo’.

However, Zapata stated that they have not yet ruled out the possibility that the player’s father is in the neighboring country, Venezuela; although there is still not enough evidence to corroborate that hypothesis.

Last Sunday, the Attorney General of Colombia, Francisco Barbosa, made reference to the alleged transfer of Luis Manuel Díaz to Venezuelan territory.

There is information that he could be in Venezuela at a certain time and if he crosses the border and is in Venezuela, we must ask President Gustavo Petro, who is a friend of those authorities, to help us with the recovery or with the release, Barbosa assured.

Calls and rewards

This Tuesday, October 31, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office made its “humanitarian channels” available for the search and release of the Colombian soccer player’s father. “We reiterate the call to the captors of the father of our beloved soccer player ‘Lucho’ Díaz: respect his integrity and life. We also make another call to you: contact our regional defense teams to find a route that allows his prompt release, healthy and safe,” said Carlos Camargo, ombudsman.

To expedite the liberation, General Salamanca He stated that authorities have offered a reward of nearly $49,000. for information that helps the search and allows us to find the whereabouts of the footballer’s father.

