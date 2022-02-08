This morning they announced the Oscar nominees 2022awards given since 1929 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (in English AMPAS; Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). It should be noted that this is the most important award ceremony in the film industry.

The reactions of the nominees in the various categories have not been long in coming through social networks, as is the case of the Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatrawho received his first Oscar nominationin the triplet of “Best Original Song”.

The 27-year-old Latin idol from Medellin, Colombia, was nominated for the song “Dos oruguitas”a topic that is part of the “Charm” soundtrackanimated musical fantasy film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

In his social networks, the young performer of other songs such as “Red heels”, “Traicionera”, “There is no one else” and many more, published a video where he showed his millions of followers his reaction to his nomination for the awards of the Academy.

Sebastian Yatra He was in the living room of his home, kneeling on one of the armchairs, looking attentively at the television. Everyone was silent when it came time to announce the nominees for “Best Original Song.” Upon hearing that one of the presenters said “Dos oruguitas”, the singer-songwriter gave a great shout of joy and several jumps of happiness.

Ecstatic with this extraordinary news, Sebastián Yatra leaned back on the chair, his smile said it all. “Colombia, we are nominated for an Oscar,” he said.

In addition to Sebastián Yatra, they are the other Nominated for “Best Original Song”:

“Be Alive” – ​​Beyonce

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison

“No time to die” – Billie Eilish

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren

On the other hand, “Dos Oruguitas” was written by American singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.. Yatra performs both the Spanish and English versions. The song talks about the need to let go and recover from the loss of a loved one. It also touches on the issue of forced displacement, a scourge that has affected the country of Colombia for years, in an emotional and respectful way.

Read more: And the award goes to… These are the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

It is worth mentioning that during the Spanish version of “Dos oruguitas” it is used in the climax of the movie “Encanto”, along with the story of grandmother Alma and how she survives the loss of her husband, Pedro.

“Charm” also received nominations for “Best Original Score” and “Best Animated Feature Film.”