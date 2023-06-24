Colombia was chosen to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) chose Colombia this Friday as the venue for the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup.



Colombia, host of the U-20 Women’s World Cup

Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia’s second goal against Costa Rica. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME See also Colombia national team: controversy over Brazil's goal, was it with the hand? Video

This Friday, at the meeting of the board of directors, of which 37 members of the 6 confederations associated with the highest entity of world soccer took part, was the president of the Colombian Soccer Federation, Ramon Jesurúnwho received the support of all her peers in the application of Colombia as the host country of the event, where the stars of world women’s soccer are born.

(You can read: They murder a fan of Millonarios a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá).

This way, The national territory once again hosts a top-class orbital event, since the U20 Men’s Soccer World Cup was previously held in 2011.

With the unrestricted support of the Government, headed by the President @PetroGustavoColombia was chosen to organize the U-20 Women’s World Cup, in 2024. The work for equality in sport is reflected in this election, which is memorable for women’s soccer in the country. pic.twitter.com/c84P74tXM5 – Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) June 23, 2023

The tournament, which is held every two years, will take place from September 5 to 22, 2024.

The Colombian Football Federation reported that in the coming weeks it will announce the cities that will host the championship, which is contested by 16 teams.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup has had four champions to date: the United States, Germany, Japan and North Korea.

More news

SPORTS