Susana Muhamad in the discussion with the 8 countries that make up the Amazon Biome, in Leticia, Amazonas, on July 6, 2023. MinAmbiente

Deforestation in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, is just three percentage points away from reaching its point of “no return” and losing its ability to regenerate. This was reported on Wednesday by the Minister of the Environment of Colombia, Susana Muhamad, upon arriving in Leticia (Amazon) for a meeting that began this Thursday and that will serve as a prelude to a summit between eight presidents to be held in Belém do Pará in August . “To sustain the Amazon, we need to keep 80% of its forests standing and not exceed 20% deforestation. Unfortunately we are already at 17% ”, she remarked.

The minister stressed that “urgent actions” are required to avoid consequences that will be catastrophic throughout the world. However, she also celebrated that “there is a political will and an acknowledgment that losing the Amazon has irreversible consequences.” For her, this is demonstrated by the presence in Leticia of ministers from the eight Amazonian countries —Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Suriname, Guyana and Venezuela.

The meeting in Leticia will give the technical and scientific inputs for the August summit, which will seek an agreement that will stop the deterioration of the Amazon and work for its restoration by 2025 and 2030. The presence of the leaders is expected this Saturday from Colombia and Brazil, Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a few weeks, the two will also talk with the presidents of the other six remaining countries. According to Muhamad, it will be the first Amazon summit that will have the presence of the leaders of all the States that have part of the Amazon in their territories.

The Amazon has faced significant difficulties in recent years, especially in Brazil. Former President Jair Bolsonaro weakened environmental inspections, encouraged impunity for land invaders and scorned indigenous people who wanted to preserve their lands. His policies had devastating results: the area destroyed in the first half of 2022 was almost 4,000 square kilometers, 80% more than in the first period of 2018.

The Colombian part, on the other hand, was the subject of good news a few weeks ago. Colombia confirmed in may that in 2022 deforestation was reduced by almost 25% in the jungle departments of Putumayo, Guaviare, Meta and Caquetá. So, the Minister of the Environment considered that the results were the consequence of leaving behind the judicialization of peasants involved in deforestation and prioritizing the offer of other economic alternatives.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.