The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Wednesday (16) that his government has begun to renegotiate the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States, a commercial instrument that has been in force for 11 years between the two countries.

“I want to publicly announce that the renegotiation (of the FTA) has already begun”, said the official during a meeting with coffee growers in the city of Pitalito, in the department of Huila, in the south of the country.

The Colombian leader justified the decision by alleged disadvantages that Colombia would have in relation to the United States as a result of the signing of the FTA, in which the sectors of national production cannot compete with those of the North American country.

“If I wanted to replace that corn with Colombian corn, I would have another 1,200,000 jobs, that is, wealth. Why can’t I do that? Because the Free Trade Agreement with the United States, signed a few years ago, prohibits it”, stated.

For Petro, wealth is not in extraction, but in production, and what is currently being experienced is a crisis in the extraction model.

He considers that the renegotiation of the FTA will be one of the pillars for the return to this productive model, in which one of the bases will be the industrialization of agriculture, always with greater investment in human capital.

“If we are going to industrialize, we need knowledge, and that means strengthening the public university, one of the priorities of this government”, he argued.

The renegotiation of the FTA with the United States was one of Petro’s main themes during his presidential campaign.

At the time, the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia) emphasized that this instrument allowed for increased trade between the two countries.

She also recalled that 11,497 Colombian products are traded with zero tariff in the United States thanks to the TLC, compared to 5,500 ten years ago.

Furthermore, in the last decade, the United States has been the main foreign investor in the South American country.

Foreign money boosted sectors such as mining, manufacturing, financial system, professional, scientific and technical services, wholesale trade, information systems, electrical products and computers, as well as electrical equipment and accessories.