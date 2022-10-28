Soldiers celebrate National Army Day, at the Tolemaida Military Fort, Cundinamarca. Mauricio Duenas Castaneda (EFE)

Jhon Jairo Bernal had just turned 18 and among his plans was not to do military service. He had been saving to start studying. Three months after coming of age, he did the paperwork to “buy” the military book. The system that, as much as he can, he uses to avoid the Army. While he was waiting for his notebook, he passed a truck one afternoon. It was September and he was not thinking of anything specific as he crossed the central square of Calarcá, in Quindío, where he lived with his mother and his brother. He saw the vehicle stop and its uniformed occupants ask “all the Chinese” who passed by for their passbook. Bernal’s explanations were of no use to him. With what he was wearing, they took him upstairs and he did not set foot in his house again until four months later. He spent a year and a half in a Tolima battalion.

In Colombia, military service is compulsory only for those who cannot pay it. In a society as class-oriented as Colombia’s, the Army is the land of the most disadvantaged. A report by the Ombudsman’s Office, published in 2014, showed that 80% of the young people recruited belong to socioeconomic status zero, one or two. Barely 0.13% are from stratum five and 0.01% from stratum six, the highest.

The Government wants to end the compulsory nature and offer a social service for peace as an alternative. The idea is that young people can help improve the lives of Colombians in the most remote and impoverished territories of the country and move towards a path in which, in a few years, “they will not have to go to arms,” ​​said the Interior Minister, Alfonso Prada, .

The initiative, one of Petro’s campaign promises, has caused rejection by part of the right-wing opposition and the Army. Security is a national obsession in a country crossed by decades of all kinds of violence and the idea of ​​losing troops is for some a suicide. General Juvenal Díaz, who retired from the Army in October due to the changes in the military leadership ordered by Petro, described the elimination of compulsory military service as “an attack against national security.”

The biggest criticism focuses on the thinning that the security forces will suffer if young people decide en masse to opt for social service. In the last five years, 460,113 men were conscripted for military service. This is not little if one takes into account that there are some 240,000 professionals in the armed forces. A ruling by the Constitutional Court prevents these young people from being sent to combat zones, but they perform key functions in maintenance, security and control of military infrastructure. “The Army is not weakened by this if internal threats are diminished, but if this is not the case, compulsory military service could not be removed,” says retired Colonel Carlos Alfonso Velásquez.

It is, in the end, a question of resources. The tasks that the recruits do not cover will have to be covered by professional soldiers, explains Hugo Acero, an expert in security and justice issues. For María Victoria Llorente, director of the Fundación Ideas para la Paz, “damaging security is something that is paid politically very heavily” and, without denying that the measure is good, she does point to the cost that the State must assume to have a force 100% professional military. “While you rebuild the building, it has to keep working,” she adds. The idea of ​​the Government is that the implementation be progressive and that the obligation only remains for cases of war abroad.

The Executive is determined to take the measure forward and this week he had to use his electoral cunning to save the bill. This Monday, the opposition, taking advantage of the absence of two congressmen from the Historical Pact, managed to knock down the proposal. On Wednesday, the project returned to Congress on the other hand and was supported by a large majority, although it still needs more paperwork to pass to become law. Vice President Francia Márquez celebrated this first victory in what she considers to be a matter of justice. “We do not bear children for war!” she said.

