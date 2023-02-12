Colombia vs. Venezuela: what great goals from Colombia!

The Colombian national team sub-20 It closes its performance in the South American of the category, with a match against Venezuela, at the El Campín stadium.

The Colombian team, already with guaranteed places to the World Cup in Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Chile, seeks to close the tournament with another victory, although they can no longer aspire to the title.

The first goal of the match came at the feet of Manyoma, The midfielder found the goal in a great way, with a violent shot from above and from medium distance.

The goal came at minute 18 of the game and meant the partial advantage for the team led by Héctor Cárdenas.

Colombia increased the score at minute 40 with another nice goal, this time from Hurtado Cabezas who scored a powerful shot from outside the area.

