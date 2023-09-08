A headbutt from Rafael Santos Borre unlocked a tangled match this Thursday and gave Colombia the 1-0 win over Venezuela on the first day of the South American qualifiers at the World Cup 2026played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The gunner, recently signed by Werder Bremen of Germany, got the score that allowed those led by the Argentine Nestor Lawrence take the victory over the players of the Venezuelan National Team, led by Fernando Batista.

(‘Look, friend…’: this is what Luis Díaz’s family said to Agmeth Escaf in Colombia-Venezuela) (Armando Benedetti says that boos in the Barranquilla Metropolitano were not for him)

From the beginning, the coffee team took possession of the ball and tried to break Vinotinto’s iron defense, but found a line of four standing well and with little creativity from players like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

In this context, Fernando Batista’s team appealed for counterattack and had the first chance of the game with a cross from the winger Jefferson Savarino that Yangel Herrera headed, a shot that passed close to Camilo Vargas’ goal at minute 20.

The controversy

There were two controversial plays in the Venezuela area, which the fans in the Barranquillero stadium demanded as a penalty, but the VAR analyzed the minute 47.

According to the judges, the Venezuelan’s contact with the ball came first than with the Colombian player, so they did not point out the foul in the area.

“Legal. Ball”, says the judge Anderson Daronco. And the VAR authorizes the play to continue.

“Go ahead, go ahead,” is heard.

However, Conmebol did not release the audio and the analysis of the 37th minute play of the first halfwhen Jefferson Lerma was pushed by a Venezuelan in the area.

(Gerard Piqué, ‘in one piece’ due to Shakira’s bombing: will he have a third child?)

IT’S CRIMINAL. There is a charge from Herrera on Lerma. Now, apart from that, Colombia has not done any merit to win it. It could even lose it due to the two generated by Venezuela.pic.twitter.com/UGTLHfAkq7 — Sebastian Perez (@SebastianPerezE) September 7, 2023

Sports