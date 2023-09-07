Beating Venezuela in the opening of the 2026 World Cup qualifier is hardly normal. To draw or lose would be an absolute shame for the Colombian National Team, which in the year that has Nestor Lawrence he won six times and had two draws.

Venezuela was last in the Qatar 2022 qualifier. Venezuela was last in the Russia 2018 qualifier. Venezuela is last. It’s worse than Bolivia!

(You may be interested in: Néstor Lorenzo: ‘This team has a lot to give, we are going to have a great tie’)

Beating Venezuela does not guarantee qualifying, but losing against Venezuela is signing the promise to purchase elimination, especially now when six of the ten participants will qualify and the seventh will go to a new repechage. And in that sense, Colombia also has no excuse – none!

It is obvious that the games have to be played and that none are won the day before, as it is also true that the tie must be played, but the one that does not win against Venezuela, the last of the last, deserves nothing. And if they don’t qualify for the expanded World Cup, let them close the Federation and start making empanadas.

By the way, Colombia and Venezuela are not classic in soccer. There is no such ‘arepa classic’. In the area there are only 3: Brazil-Argentina, the South American; Argentina-Uruguay, that of the Río de La Plata, and Peru-Chile, that of the Pacific.

(Also read: Cuadrado is clear about the objective of the Colombian National Team: “We want to return to the World Cup”)

So, today, whoever plays, the minimum is to beat Venezuela, as for the tie, the minimum is to qualify. There are no possible excuses because there aren’t…

Meluk tells him…

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

More sports news

-In Envigado vs. America gave itself a huge arbitration scandal, video

-Linda Caicedo dreams of the Ballon d’Or: which Colombians were close to winning it?

-‘It’s going to cost him’: Colombian history warns about James in match against Venezuela