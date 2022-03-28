A decisive match is approaching to find out whether or not Colombia has a chance of going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is the match against Venezuela, which will be played this Tuesday at 6:30 pm in Puerto Ordaz.

The tricolor, which will be a visitor, must beat the red wine and pray that Paraguay beat Peru. In such a way that the long-awaited quota for the repechage is achieved.

However, Reinaldo Rueda does not have it easy at all, he must think very well how he will organize the 27 summoned, taking advantage of the football skills of each one and avoiding more casualties like that of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The ’11’ of the selection was called off due to his accumulation of yellow cards.



Now, according to analysts of this sport, the coach is expected to replace Cuadrado with a brand player who ensures the midfield, as Matheus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma or Wílmar Barrios do.

Uribe and Lerma, midfielders for the National Team, could replace Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Although the lineup proposed by Colombia against Bolivia gave them victory, the match against Venezuela has a higher degree of difficulty, so they must think about the best alternative to counteract the opponent’s attack and score goals.

Whichever line-up Reinaldo Rueda decides on, he must keep in mind that there are eight players with yellow cards that, if they incur penalties, they could lose the playoff -if Colombia passes-.

David Ospina, William Tesillo, ​Daniel Muñoz, ​Matheus Uribe, ​James Rodríguez, Miguel Borja, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré must be careful against Venezuela and avoid any type of warning which would prevent them, if given, from playing the playoff

Although there is the possibility that Fifa will review the regulations that prevent playing due to the accumulation of yellow cards when the playoff quotas are defined.

