Colombia vs. Venezuela, live: the National Team wins and fights for the World Cup

The U-20 women’s team, for its first victory in the final home run.
April 21, 2022, 06:08 PM
The Colombian Women’s U-20 National Team beat Venezuela 1-.0, in his second game of the final home run of the South American in Chile.
The goal of the Colombian advantage was scored by Gisela Robledo, at 36 minutes, after a great play by María Camila Reyes.
After losing 3-0 against Brazil in its first presentation, the team led by Carlos Paniagua is looking for its first victory to keep its chances of reaching the World Cup in Costa Rica.
Venezuela lost 2-1 against Uruguay on the first date of the final home run.
The second day began this Thursday, with the 1-0 victory of Brazil against Uruguay.
News in development.
April 21, 2022, 06:08 PM
