Colombia vs. Venezuela, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Selection.
Colombia selection.
The qualifier for the 2026 World Cup begins.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
With the illusion of returning to an orbital appointment after his absence in Qatar 2022, the Colombian team receives this Thursday Venezuela, in Barranquilla, for the first day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Colombia, a team that finished sixth in the last Qualifiers, one point away from the playoffs, longs to return to the World Cup after its good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. A new cycle for the Cafeteros will officially begin at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium , directed by the Argentine coach Nestor Lawrence.
Follow here the minute by minute and the details prior to the game.
It’s time for you! !
🆚 🇻🇪 Venezuela
🗓️ Thursday, September 7
🕕 6:00 p.m.
🏆 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
🏟️ Metropolitan Stadium, Barranquilla
📺 @Snail gol and @RCN Channel#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ix5ZeHX2ih
– Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 7, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Venezuela #LIVE #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply