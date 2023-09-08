Friday, September 8, 2023
Colombia vs. Venezuela, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia vs. Venezuela, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Colombian National Team

Colombian Selection.

Colombia selection.

The qualifier for the 2026 World Cup begins.

With the illusion of returning to an orbital appointment after his absence in Qatar 2022, the Colombian team receives this Thursday Venezuela, in Barranquilla, for the first day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Colombia, a team that finished sixth in the last Qualifiers, one point away from the playoffs, longs to return to the World Cup after its good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. A new cycle for the Cafeteros will officially begin at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium , directed by the Argentine coach Nestor Lawrence.

Follow here the minute by minute and the details prior to the game.

