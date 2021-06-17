Last Sunday the Copa América 2021 began and, now, group A will return to activity with the clash between the Colombia team and its Venezuelan counterpart, you can follow the best actions of this meeting live and direct through our minute by minute; the Colombians won their first match, while the Vinotinto comes after losing in their debut.

. WHAT TIME IS COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA OF THE AMERICA CUP?

The meeting between Colombia Y Venezuela It will be played this Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the point of 16:00 hours Central Mexico time. The transmission of this match will be through the signal of Sky Sports, a television station that has the exclusive rights to carry the entire contest.

ALIGNMENTS

Colombia

Ospina; Muñoz, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Cardona; Zapata, Muriel. DT Reinaldo Rueda.

Venezuela

Fariñez; González, La Mantia, Martínez, Del Pino, Cumana; Martínez, Moreno, Manzano, Cásseres; Aristeguieta. DT José Peseiro.