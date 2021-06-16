The second day of the Copa América is coming up and the first game on Thursday will be Colombia vs Venezuela. The match will be played in Goiânia and both will seek to win.
Colombia has just beaten Ecuador 1-0 and a victory would put it very close to advancing to the quarterfinals. For its part, Venezuela lost 3-0 in the debut and needs to get a good result to continue dreaming.
Date: Thursday, June 17
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 11:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Mexico and Colombia), 5:00 p.m. (Venezuela)
Where: Olympic Stadium (Goiania)
Referee: Eber aquino
The game will be broadcast on DirecTV and TyC Sports. The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Colombia: Ospina; Medina, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo; Barrios, Uribe; Square, Cardona; Borja, Muriel.
Venezuela: Graterol; Cumaná, Magician, La Mantía, Martínez, González; Cáceres, Manzano, Moreno, Martínez; Arisitigueta.
Colombia is undefeated against Venezuela in the last 5 games and beat them 3-0 in the last match. This time he will not achieve so much difference, but he will keep the three points to dream of the Cup.
Colombia 2-0 Venezuela
