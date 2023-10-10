After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Colombia and Uruguay will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Colombia vs Uruguay played?
Date: Thursday, October 12
Location: Barranquilla, Colombia
Stadium: Metropolitano de Fútbol Roberto Meléndez
Hours: 10:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 4:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 3:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Piero Maza
How can you watch Colombia vs Uruguay?
Open television: Caracol Television and RCN Channel
On-line: Gol Caracol and RCN Fútbol page
What is the latest news from Colombia?
The Colombian Football Federation announced this Saturday that Daniel Muñoz, one of the players summoned by coach Néstor Lorenzo for the Qualifying matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, will finally not travel due to an injury.
What is the latest news from Uruguay?
Marcelo Bielsa is worried about Sergio Rochet, 30 years old and a star of Internacional de Porto Alegre, who suffered a crack in his rib defending ‘Colorado’ in the classic against Gremio last weekend. Beyond that, he is optimistic that it will arrive. In addition to the concern about this injury, the Uruguayan coaching staff also considers an adverse circumstance with midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta. However, his recent participation in the last match with his club, Flamengo of Brazil, indicates that he will be available for the match against Colombia.
Possible formations
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Déiver Machado; Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal; Luis Díaz, Jhon Arias and Mateo Cassierra.
Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Nahitan Nández, Martín Cáceres, Ronald Araujo, Joaquín Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás de la Cruz; Agustín Cannobio, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo.
Forecast
They will tie 1 to 1, goals from Arias and de la Cruz.
