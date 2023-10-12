The Colombian National Team is meeting in Barranquilla to face the third of the 18 qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. This time, The rival will be Uruguay, who wants to spoil the party at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan stadium.

Néstor Lorenzo had a good start in the South American qualifying round: They won their debut against Venezuela 1-0 and drew 0-0 against Chile in Santiago, adding four of six possible points.

Besides, The Colombian National Team does not know what it is to lose in the era of the Argentine coach and has already completed ten games without losing, with seven wins and three draws; although most were friendly.

Training of the Colombian National Team. See also The US asks Petro to strengthen forced eradication and expand voluntary Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The extreme Luis Diaz, from Liverpool, and forward Rafael Santos Borré, from Werder Bremen, lead the call for the National Team, a list in which he once again appears James Rodriguez, that continues to take football rhythm little by little.

Lorenzo revealed last week the 26 players with whom he will seek to take the three points against the Charrúas to continue dreaming of qualifying, in a call in which The injured goalkeeper David Ospina and the veteran scorer Falcao García are missing.

James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Santos Borre, Fabra, Santiago Arias, Camilo Vargas, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, among others, were at the practice led by Nestor Lorenzo, the coach. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

difficult match

Both teams have similar ideas, whoever wins the duels and is more precise will win the result

The Colombian National Team will have an important challenge against Uruguay, the players and the coach know that it is one of the most difficult games in the Lorenzo era. At a press conference, the strategist analyzed his rival and explained the keys to winning.

“Playing well involves many things, If we don’t play well against Uruguay it will be difficult for us to win. “To play well is to worry Uruguay, to neutralize it and attack it, the way to play it is to go searching,” he stated.

In addition, he analyzed the match schedule and the details that should not be missed: “The match is going to be intense, Beyond the weather conditions, both teams have similar ideas, whoever wins the duels and is more precise will win the result.”

Time and TV of the Colombia vs Uruguay match



The match against Uruguay will be played this Thursday at 3:30 in the afternoon, Colombia time at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquila. As is customary, the meeting can be seen on TV snail.



The big news is that this time there will also be a signal on the channel RCN, which will share the rights. It is the return of this company after having broadcast, as a programmer, the qualifiers for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

