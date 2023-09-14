Colombia vs. Uruguay: this is how the tickets for the qualifying match will be sold

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs Uruguay.
It will be played on October 12 in Barranquilla.
The Colombian National Team continues its path in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After the first two games, the double date in October will arrive where the Colombian team will face Uruguay in Barranquilla and Ecuador in Quito.
The Colombian Football Federation announced the start of ticket sales for the match against the Uruguayan team.
This is how tickets are sold
Colombia vs. Uruguay
Date: Thursday, October 12
Time: 3:30 pm
Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
City: Barranquilla
The Colombian Football Federation with the operator TuBoleta announce the dates and process for the sale of individual tickets to the “Charrúa” National Team.
The first to be able to purchase tickets will be Bancolombia cardholders with preferential pre-sale. Afterwards, all fans will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets for the game in question.
Bancolombia Pre-sale:
4 days of pre-sale: From September 14 at 8:00 am until September 18 at 7:59 am or while stocks last.
The pre-sale ticket office for Bancolombia cardholders and the general public will be as follows:
Day 1 – September 14: Starting at 8:00 am exclusively for Bancolombia Cardholders who hold the Official Credit Card of the Colombian National Team, the Visa Infinite Credit Card, the Mastercard Black Credit Card and the American Credit Card ExpressPlatinum.
Day 2, 3 and 4 – Starting September 15: At 8:00 am for all Bancolombia credit cards and MasterCard Debit cards, which allow non-present transactions or until supplies last.General public sale: Once the tickets available for the Bancolombia pre-sale are completed or starting at 8:00 am on September 18, 2023.
Additional information can be found on the official Tu Boleta website.
SPORTS WITH FCF PRESS
OF
