This Wednesday, July 10, The Colombian National Team will compete for a ticket to the final of the 2024 Copa América, This match will take place at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina at 7:00 p.m.

According to the criteria of

Millions of fans of the Tricolor cheer on the players and the coaching staff, as they dream of the second Copa América coming to the national territory.

This July 10th, The Colombian National Team will face the Uruguayan National Team, team that eliminated one of the tournament’s big favorites, the Brazilian national team, on penalties.

In the quarter-final match, the Colombian National Team faced Panama, a match that was full of emotions, because The Tricolor defeated the neighboring country 5 – 0.

The Copa América semi-final match between Colombia and Uruguay is one of the most anticipated, as both teams have demonstrated their greatness in this edition of the Copa América.

During the development of the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world, artificial intelligence has played an important role, this developed technology has provided predictions for the different matches, according to the different AI platforms, The Colombian National Team goes to the semifinal as the favorite in this duel due to its positive record. and the quality of its key players like James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

This is how the Colombia vs. Uruguay match in the Copa América semifinal would look, according to AI



We asked Google’s artificial intelligence, Gemini, which team would win the semi-finals and it answered as follows:

“It will be a very close match, as expected in the semi-final. Colombia has a slight advantage due to its form and offensive play, but Uruguay will not give up easily and will look to take advantage of its opportunities on the counterattack. My prediction is a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time, with Colombia winning 4-2 on penalties.”

Where and at what time can you watch the semi-final between the Colombian National Team vs. Uruguay?



Day: Wednesday, July 10.

Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time.

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina).

Broadcast: national television channels such as RCN, Caracol and Win Sports.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO