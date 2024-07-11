With claw and a lot of hierarchy, the Colombia selection He made it to the grand final of the America Cup, after beating Uruguay in the semi-final, a team that was very affected by injuries, but that showed a lot of character to tie the game and qualify.

According to the criteria of

After the Mexican referee Cesar Ramos The game ended and a scandal broke out in one of the stands at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, when a group of Uruguayan players began to beat up Colombian fans.

Jose Maria Gimenez, after the fight against the Colombian crowd Photo:Screenshots Share

Blows in the stands

In the videos that went viral on social media, you can see Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araújo leading the group of Uruguayans who climbed onto the stands to throw punches and kicks.

The Colombian fans did not sit back and also kicked the Uruguayans who were attacking them, in the presence of several police and security officers who did not control the shameful incident.

In a video you can see how a fan of Colombia He throws a right hook at Darwin Nunez and he hits it in the face, which further heated up an already complicated atmosphere.

Giménez blamed the Colombians

The Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez He exploded into the microphones of the official broadcast and said that the Colombians started the fight against the players’ families, regardless of the fact that there were children and elderly people.

“We had to go into the stands to take out our loved ones, with small babies and newborns. It was a complete disaster. There wasn’t a single police officer, they came after half an hour. It was a complete disaster and we were there defending our own,” said the Uruguayan.

“Our families are suffering because of those who take all the shots of alcohol, who don’t know how to drink, who behave like children who have no idea. I hope they are careful and it doesn’t happen again, because this is a disaster,” he added.

Video of the truth

However, a video came to light that would not be in line with what was said by the defender of the national team. UruguayIn the images you can see how the fight between fans started.

A group of Uruguayan fans began to recriminate the Colombians, apparently for the celebration. “Chill chill”, can be heard in the video when seeing a very excited man with the Uruguayan flag.

Everything got out of hand and the Uruguayans started throwing punches and the Colombians reacted. “Calm down, calm down,” was heard seconds before several fans exchanged punches.

That was the exact moment when the scandal broke out and later the Uruguayan players came to support their families in a controversy that overshadowed the national team’s celebration.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS