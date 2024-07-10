Nothing is written in football and anything can happen. Colombia selection plays today against the Uruguay Marcelo Bielsa in North Carolina, United States, in a game that will determine the second finalist of the 48th edition of the America Cup.

The team of the Coach Nestor Lorenzo is on the verge of a final of America Cup, after 23 years without playing a final. They are up against a dangerous Uruguay, but decimated in defense, which wants to spoil the party of an entire country.

James Rodriguez and Darwin Nunez Photo:Facebook/El Tiempo

Colombia He doesn’t have very good numbers playing against the Charrúas. Uruguay dominates the record against the National Team in the Copa América, in 12 matches it won six, lost three and drew the remaining three.

Penalties would be the key

Tonight’s game could come down to this definition and Nestor Lorenzo He knows that working on penalties is also important in the midst of the definition to be in the final. The coach said in a press conference that it is an option, but made it clear that he is not going to change his starting goalkeeper, the confidence is in Camilo Vargas.

“I don’t plan on changing the goalkeeper to face possible penalties. Beyond the fact that both Montero and Ospina are great goalkeepers, I think the starting goalkeeper has all the skills to face them,” he said.

Nestor Lorenzo and John Arias Photo:EFE

Of the last 10 definitions of the Colombia selection, won five and lost the other five. The most memorable in recent times was undoubtedly the 3-2 defeat against Argentina in the semi-final of the 2021 Copa América.

The National Team has good memories against Uruguay

Although Colombia has a good memory in the last definition against Uruguayas he advanced in the most recent direct duel in America Cup, It was in the quarter-finals after winning 4-2 on penalties.

Considering the record of the last 10 years, adding up all the tournaments, the balance is not very good. Colombia only won two of the six shoot-outs from the penalty spot.

Colombia vs. Panama Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez

In the Copa América they lost twice against Argentina and once against Chile. In the 2018 World Cup in Russia they lost in this final against England. The two victories were the aforementioned one against Uruguay and the one in 2016 in the Copa América Centenario against Peru.

Table of penalty shoot-outs

Table of the latest Colombian penalty shootouts Photo:Jose Orlando Ascencio. THE TIME

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS