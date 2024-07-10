Colombia and Uruguaytwo South American powers, will give each other no quarter on Wednesday in a tough fight to win a place in the 2024 Copa América final in Miami, where Messi’s Argentina awaits, eager to seal the continental championship and the Triple Crown.

Both teams arrive at the semi-final at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with very different scenarios. Led by captain James Rodríguez, Colombia reached the semi-finals greatly strengthened by the 5-0 win over an unmatched Panama.

On the other hand, Uruguay suffered a strong physical exhaustion against Brazil in the quarterfinals and will have to show its pride like never before since its defense is decimated, with Ronald Araújo injured and Nahitan Nández suspended.

Colombia vs. Uruguay The match kicks off at 7pm Colombian time and will be played in Charlotte. Colombia, in the locker room The uniforms are ready and the national team is counting the minutes until it takes to the field.

