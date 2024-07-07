The Colombian National Team qualified this Saturday for the semifinals of the Copa América, by defeating Panama 5-0, in the quarterfinal match.

James Rodriguez is on track to become the best player at the Copa America in the United States. The São Paulo midfielder, with a penalty goal and two assists, led Colombia to the semi-finals, equalling the best unbeaten streak in its history, with 27 games unbeaten.

Colombia’s goals were from Jhon Cordoba, James, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios and Miguel Borja. The team was very solid and had no trouble winning the match.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Now Colombia will have to face the Uruguayan team that he directs in the semifinals. Marcelo Bielsa.

Uruguay advanced to the semi-final after eliminating Brazil on penalties, following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

Las Vegas (United States), 07/07/2024.- Raphinha Dias of Brazil (L) in action against Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay (R) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Uruguay and Brazil, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 July 2024. (Brazil) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER Photo:EFE Share

Uruguay has been one of the strong teams in the Copa América, a candidate to reach the final from the beginning, although against Brazil it did not show its best performance.

The match between Colombia and Uruguay will be played this Wednesday, July 10 in Charlotte, at 7 pm, with TV on DSports (610), Caracol and RCN.

The other semi-final will be played between Argentina and Canada on Tuesday, July 9 in East Rutherford.

