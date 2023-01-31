The Colombian sub’20 coach, Hector Cardenasaffirmed this Monday that he expects the growth of his players in the final hexagonal of the South American category that will be played in Bogotá and in which the hosts will debut on Tuesday with Uruguaywho passed the first phase as leader of Group B.

He stressed that Colombia has improved “game by game” and has been finding a soccer identity. He qualified that there are the decisive games that will be played in the 2,640 meters of altitude in Bogotá are “totally different” from those that were played in the 1,000 meters of Cali during the group stage.

Juan David Fuentes scored the win in Colombia’s victory (1-0) over Argentina.

“It is no secret to anyone that the reality of altitude exists because from the first moment we began to feel it, much more when we were training. It is a reality with which all the teams are preparing,” said the DT.

Colombia qualified for the final hexagonal as second in Group A behind Brazil and ahead of Paraguay. Uruguay advanced from Group B, the surprising Venezuela, which arrived without many options on the penultimate day, and Ecuador, the country that won the last edition, played four years ago in Chile.

Coach Cardenas said that he is looking for solutions against the lack of goal for his team, which only scored five times in four outings. He admitted that for this reason they are not calm when it comes to closing crucial games, like the ones that are coming up.

“We are working on all the variables that are part of the game and one of them is the way we progress to reach clear goal situations. That is when the mental part of the athlete is important and we seek to stabilize that idea and hope to be more efficient “, said. Of the Uruguayan team, he highlighted their collective functioning and the intensity that they propose from the beginning of each game. “He has players in very good condition, not only technical, but also physical,” he highlighted.

Colombia recovers the midfielder Gustavo Puerta, who paid his sanction date, but loses Daniel Luna, due to injury.

The first date of the final hexagonal will have the following matches: Paraguay-Venezuela, Brazil-Ecuador and Uruguay-Colombia. The second day will be played this Friday.

The XXX edition of the South American Sub’20 Championship will be held until February 12 and will grant four places for the World Cup of the category, which will take place in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11.

