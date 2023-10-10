The controversy continues over the schedule of the match between the Colombian National Team and Uruguay. The game of the third date of the South American qualifying round will take place this Thursday at 3:30 in the afternoon, under the intense heat of Barranquilla.

Néstor Lorenzo himself, coach of the Colombian National Team, was quite concerned about the match schedule and how difficult it will be to play under the intense weather conditions of Barranquilla: “It is a worrying and exhausting time for everyone.”

The issue is that the coach’s concern is the same as that of the players, as Frank Fabra accepted: “We know it’s hard for both of us., but we have to take advantage because we are local. With our weapons we can do our job and achieve the victory we need,” explained the left back.

‘El Pibe’, in favor of the schedule



That schedule is nice, tasty. I like that schedule because we have to take advantage of it.

Faced with the nonconformity that exists in a part of the Colombian National Team, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, in Blu Radiocame out to talk about the schedule and He settled the controversy by explaining that he likes it.

“That schedule is nice, tasty. I like that schedule because we have to take advantage of it. Of course, we can play at altitude and in the heat, but if the National Team plays well anywhere in the world it will win,” stated the former captain of the Colombian National Team.

Furthermore, he indicated that the climate It could be a factor that plays against Uruguay and the Colombian National Team must take advantage of its home status to establish itself at the top of the classification table for the 2026 World Cup: “The team plays well and wins.”

Finally, ‘El Pibe’ gave his vote of confidence to Néstor Lorenzo and supported the work being done in the team. “There is the technician who monitors and he decides. When you win, you work better. The team plays well. We haven’t lost in several games. I think there is room for everyone. Let’s see who lasts until the end.”

The difficult game against Uruguay

Luis Díaz is returning to his home, to the city that saw him grow up for football, Barranquilla, and to the Colombian National Team, which awaits his mischief and talent for a very complicated double knockout date, against two direct rivals such as Uruguay and Ecuador .

In Thursday’s game in Barranquilla, Díaz will have as a rival one of his attacking partners in Liverpool, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, with whom they will have a separate duel.

“I was just talking to him during the flight because we traveled together and I told him that he was going to have a difficult game, but may the best win,” said the Colombian.

Díaz knows that the upcoming game is one of the most complicated of the tie. “They are going to come to get a good result because the last time they came they did, but we are in good shape and they have to see that point. We are going in search of victory,” he noted.

Finally, the guajiro brought down some controversy on the issue of the schedule: “Okay, we’ve already played at that time, It’s going to be a little complicated for them, but we have to look at what we are going to do on the field. “That is going to make for a difficult match, from one to the other,” he expressed.

