Colombia secured their place in the Copa America finals on Wednesday in a tough match against Uruguay. However, after the defeat, an action by the Uruguayan players against the Colombian fans overshadowed the ‘tricolor’ celebration.

After the match, images showed that the players and coaching staff of both national teams were involved in an argument. Then, everything escalated into a fight that left several videos showing the situation between players of the Uruguayan National Team and fans of the Colombian National Team who were cheering in Charlotte at that time.

Gimenez’s explanation

José María Giménez, a defender for Uruguay and one of those involved in the brawl along with Darwin Núñez, explained after the match the origin of the fight and, in the mixed zone, attributed the responsibility to some Colombian fans who, supposedly, had attacked his families.

“We had to go into the stands to take out our loved ones, with small babies and newborns. It was a complete disaster. There wasn’t a single policeman, they came after half an hour. It was a complete disaster and we were there defending our own,” said the Uruguayan ‘2’ in the interview after the match.

In addition to this, the player added that it was people who were too drunk who were responsible for the fight: “Our families are suffering because of those who take all the shots of alcohol, who don’t know how to drink, who behave like children who have no notion. I hope they are careful and it doesn’t happen again, because this is a disaster.” The other people involved in the incident were the forward Darwin Núñez and the defender, who was in the stands, Ronald Araújo.

The Conmebol statement

In response to this, the South American confederation, Conmebol, published a statement in which it condemned the acts witnessed after the match. “Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football” it said through its official media.