The last week of the Copa América brings with it an exciting final stretch in which three great teams stand out -Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay- and the revelation of the tournament, Canada.

These four teams will compete to determine who will make it to the long-awaited final, which will be held in Miami next Sunday.

Argentina and Canada: a duel with a taste of revenge



In the first semi-final, Argentina will face Canadaafter having overcome Ecuador in an intense penalty shootout. Canada, for its part, advanced in the same way by beating Venezuela.

This match has a precedent in this tournament, where the Albicelestes won 2-0 in the opening match. However, the Canadian performance left a good impression, proving that it was not a fluke.

Argentina will be hoping to have Lionel Messi back in top form after the star played through discomfort against Ecuador. Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or eight times, is yet to score in this edition of the tournament. Fortunately for Argentina, Lautaro Martínez has taken on the role of goalscorer, leading the table with four goals.

In contrast, Canada has struggled badly on offense, having scored just two goals in the entire tournament. The team’s success is largely due to the brilliant performances of goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who has made 17 saves.being the second most outstanding goalkeeper in this aspect.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming challenge, saying: “We’ll have to play the best game we can against Argentina, and even then it might not be enough. We want to play the game of our lives.”

This exciting meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m. local time at MetLife Stadium in New Jerseya stadium with capacity for 82,566 spectators.

Colombia vs. Uruguay: a high-voltage confrontation



In the other semi-final, Colombia will face UruguayUnlike its rivals, Colombia did not need penalties to advance, as it dominated Panama with a resounding 5-0.

With James Rodriguez in excellent form, The team led by Néstor Lorenzo has shown a game full of talent and good footballwith their sights set on winning their second Copa América.

Uruguay, for its part, reached this stage after eliminating Brazil in a close penalty shootoutin a match characterised by the typical South American intensity. Marcelo Bielsa’s team has alternated between its possession style and the traditional Uruguayan grit, although lately they have relied more on the latter.

While Colombia is looking for its second title in this tournament, Uruguay has its sixteenth cup in mind, which would consolidate them as the team with the most titles in the history of the Copa América, competing neck and neck with Argentina. However, the Uruguayans must recover the scoring efficiency they showed at the beginning of the tournament and that has diminished as the matches have gone by.

In the last Copa América, both teams met in the quarterfinals, with Colombia advancing to the semifinals after winning on penalties. In total, they have faced each other 41 times, with Uruguay leading with 18 wins to Colombia’s 11, and 12 draws.

The second semi-final will be played on Wednesday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. local time at Bank of America Stadium in Charlottea 74,867-seat stadium and home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.