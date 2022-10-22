Colombia vs. Tanzania, live: the U-17, for the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian women’s team
Colombian women's team
The team led by Carlos Paniagua thinks big about the tournament being played in India.
October 22, 2022, 12:13 AM
The Colombian Women’s National Team seeks against Tanzania an unprecedented qualification for the semifinal of the U-17 World Cup, which is played in India.
The team led by Carlos Paniagua qualified as first in group C of the tournament. They lost 1-0 against Spain in their first appearance, but then beat China 2-0 and Mexico 2-1 to win their zone.
The winner of this duel will face Nigeria in the semifinals, which qualified this Friday after beating the United States in shots from the penalty spot. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.
Colombia had never passed the first round in the World Cup in this category and now seeks to surpass the best performance of a women’s team in a FIFA tournament: fourth place in the U-20 in 2010.
SPORTS
October 22, 2022, 12:13 AM
