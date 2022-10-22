Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia vs. Tanzania, live: the U-17, for the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombian women's team

Colombian women’s team

Colombian women’s team

The team led by Carlos Paniagua thinks big about the tournament being played in India.

The Colombian Women’s National Team seeks against Tanzania an unprecedented qualification for the semifinal of the U-17 World Cup, which is played in India.

The team led by Carlos Paniagua qualified as first in group C of the tournament. They lost 1-0 against Spain in their first appearance, but then beat China 2-0 and Mexico 2-1 to win their zone.

The winner of this duel will face Nigeria in the semifinals, which qualified this Friday after beating the United States in shots from the penalty spot. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Colombia had never passed the first round in the World Cup in this category and now seeks to surpass the best performance of a women’s team in a FIFA tournament: fourth place in the U-20 in 2010.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #Tanzania #live #U17 #semifinal #Womens #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genoa, for Blessin a challenge for the lead with his teammate Lucarelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.