This Friday, Colombia has the most important friendly of the era Nestor Lorenzo, including the match against Germany, in which one of the most resounding victories of the National Team's recent stage was achieved. In front will be Spainone of the strongest teams on the Old Continent.

La Roja is a firm candidate for the title of the Euro 2024which will be played simultaneously with the America Cup, the great objective of the year for Colombia. And although it is a team that had to rebuild after the failure in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which it went from more to less, it is still a dangerous and demanding rival, which will test the character of Lorenzo's team.

“We are going to try to get the call right and once again form a very competitive group, because we have two games, not just Brazil. “Colombia is a very high-level rival and we want to leave a good taste in our mouths to face the months prior to preparing for the Euro Cup with calm, confidence and security,” said the Spain coach. Luis de la Fuente.

Néstor Lorenzo and De la Fuente Photo:Private file Share

Spain only retains nine players from the team that went to Qatar: goalkeepers Unai Simón and David Raya, defenders Dani Carvajal and Aymeric Laporte, midfielder Rodri and forwards Álvaro Morata, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Pablo Sarabia. But even though the roster has rotated a lot and no longer retains any of those who won the world title in South Africa 2010, it still has a very well-priced roster.

The payroll difference

According to the valuation of the Transfermarkt portal, specialized in the transfer market, the valuation of the 26 called up is 853 million euros, 3.6 times more than the 26 in Colombia, which total 236 million. That gives an average of 32.8 million per player, in the case of the Spanish and 9.1 in the case of the Colombians.

Rodri, the best player in the Club World Cup. Photo:AFP Share

Only Rodrithe talented midfielder of Manchester Cityis valued at 110 million euros, a figure that exceeds the sum of all those summoned from Colombia, taking out the four best valued (Luis Díaz, 75 million; Jefferson Lerma, 20; Luis Sinisterra, 17, and Daniel Muñoz, 15).

There are six other Spanish players in this squad valued at 50 million or more euros, led by Lamine Yamalthe new jewel of Barcelona that at only 16 years old already exceeds 60 million.

However, in the Colombia selection There is optimism and they believe that the issue is not about quotes, but about football.

“Spain is a team with a lot of hierarchy, a lot of history and we have this opportunity now. I think we are doing well, beating great teams and we want to show it against Spain too,” declared midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero. It's time to prove it.

JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO

Sports Deputy Editor

@Josasc

More sports news