The Colombia selection He is advancing with his preparation in London to face the match he will have against Spain, on the Fifa date.

Colombia trained this Tuesday with its entire team, with the 26 summoned by the coach Nestor Lorenzo.

The first duel will be this Friday, March 22 against Spain, in London. Then, on March 26, they will face Romania in Madrid.

These matches will be preparatory for Colombia for the dispute of the next edition of the Copa América, which will be played in the middle of the year.

The Colombian team has last minute absences such as Yerry MIna, Ian Poveda and Cristian Borjawho left the call due to their respective injuries.

Colombia is led by Luis Diaz, who already trained with the team despite an alarm due to pain in his groin last weekend during a Liverpool match. In addition, there are other references such as David Ospina, James Rodríguez and Rafael Santos Borré.

Programming

Colombia vs. Spain

Friday March 22th

3:30 pm

TV: Caracol channel and RCN channel

SPORTS

