The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombiafans of the sport are waiting to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
The squad led by Nelson Abadía will have its debut in the tournament against South Korea, after what was the runner-up in the 2022 Copa América Femenina, so with high expectations, they seek to overcome the first round and qualify for the round of 16. The first step will be here. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the Colombia-South Korea played?
Date: Monday July 24
Location: Sydney, Australia
Stadium: Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Schedule: 11:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 10:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 9:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Colombia vs South Korea?
By television they will be able to be tuned through DSports on channels 610 and 1610, and streaming through the platform DG.
What are the latest news from Colombia?
The squad is already in Australian territory and focused on correcting the mistakes that were made against China, where the still ball was the protagonist. “We are excellent and working in the best way, first to get to this World Cup and now to face it in the best way by analyzing the rivals we are going to have in the group stage. We have had preparatory matches that have served to strengthen things that have been done well and improve things that have not been so good”said assistant coach Ángelo Marsiglia.
What is the latest news from South Korea?
South Korea works at Campbelltown Sports Stadium: the Koreans want to give the coup hand in hand with Colin Bell, who is increasingly strengthening his claims in a team that has managed to understand his way of working in a process that is about to complete 4 years.
possible formations
Colombia: Catalina Pérez, Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos, Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez.
South Korea: Kim Jung-Mi; Cho So-Hyun, Choe Yu-Ri, Choo Hyo-Joo, Jang Sel-Gi; Ji So-Yun, Kim Hye-Ri, Lee Geum-Min, Lim Seon-Joo; Shim Seo-Yeon, Son Hwa-Yeon.
Forecast
Colombia will not have it easy and that is why they will win a 1-1 tie, with a goal from Usme.
