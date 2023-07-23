It is not a minor detail to know that, when there are hours left for the debut of Colombia team in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023there are no headaches for the health of any player.

In a World Cup that will lose stars such as the British Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, the Spanish Patri Guijarro and Sandra Paños, the French Marie-Antoinette Katoto and the Dutch goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, among others, knowing that one is healthy is already an achievement in itself.

Nelson Abadía’s team landed in parts in Sydney but, except for the work to adapt to the schedule in those first days, there was no additional news. All the players have always been available, which greatly facilitates the planning of the match against South Korea, this July 24 (9:00 pm, Colombian time).

And, in the midst of that situation, it was already known the refereeing team of the debut match.

The Colombian judge vs. South Korea

“We adjust things with the coaching staff, adjusting the nuts so that the car starts in the best way. Talking about the rival makes us want the ball to roll, they are very nice feelings, we seek to demonstrate the talent we have, the great country we represent and the great football we have,” said Carolina Arias, one of the experienced national team.

“My first World Cup is something that I visualize, I see myself on the pitch singing the anthem, with tears, it’s a unique feeling and what better than this opportunity,” said Daniela Arias in turn.

So Colombia breathes health, the basis of what is expected to be a great presentation this Wednesday (Australian time) at the Sydney stadium. The only thing missing is for the ball to roll. For this, Fifa announced the arbitration team.

The central judge of the commitment will be Rebecca Welsch, English, 39 years old, who has directed since 2010 in women’s football. Last year she coached herself at the Under-17 World Cup and also became the first woman to coach a third round match in the men’s FA Cup.

His number one assistant will be English Natalie Aspinall. Assistant two will be the Hungarian Anita Vad. The fourth referee will be the Costa Rican Marianela Araya.

