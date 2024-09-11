Cali witnesses Colombia’s first match in the knockout round of the U-20 Women’s World CupNow, the Colombian national team players face South Korea for a place in the quarterfinals.

After a strong showing in the group stage, with nine points and first place, Carlos Paniagua’s team is looking to continue its path of success in international competition.

The Pascual Guerrero stadium is the third in which the selected teams will perform in this tournament and the stands are expected to be completely full. The match starts at 8:00 pm, follow the minute by minute below:

Minute by Minute: Colombia vs. South Korea Colombia prepares for a crucial match The Colombian Women’s Under-20 Team will seek to continue the successful path that led them to first place in Group A. South Korea, on the other hand, was the best third in Group D and secured their spot on the last date. ✨ 🆚 🇰🇷

🗓 Wednesday, September 11

🕞 8:00 pm (COL time)

🏟 Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali

🏆 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™️ Round of 16

📺 @CanalRCN @GolCaracol 🔗… pic.twitter.com/1rA8mhDbux — Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 11, 2024

