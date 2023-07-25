Colombia vs. South Korea, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo (left).
Juan Pablo Rueda, TIME. Colombian Soccer Federation.
Linda Caicedo (left).
The Colombian National Team debuts in the Women’s World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
the colombian team will make his World Cup debut for Australia and New Zealand this Tuesday (9 pm), in a duel against South Korea that will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium.
After their absence in the last World Cup in France in 2019, the players led by nelson abbey They will seek to start off on the right foot against a South Korean team that, although they were present at the last World Cup event, could not make it past the group stage.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #South #Korea #live #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply