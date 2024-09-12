Colombia moves forward with a firm step in search of another round of U-20 World Cup femenino, after the 1-0 victory over CSouth Korea in the round of 16.

The game, which took place at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from CaliIt was exciting, but tough for a Colombia that looked for the goal everywhere.

And this came only in the second half and thanks to Linda Caicedo, the player, leader, reference and recognized member of the coach’s group, Carlos Paniagua.

“The goal was a complete joy, I can’t describe it. To really advance in this kind of World Cup is quite complex, the group we were drawn into was very difficult and now beating South Korea is very important and we want to achieve the goal but step by step,” said Caicedo, a player from the Real Madrid.

“(I am) very happy for the team, for the goal, for the victory, tomorrow is a new day, we have to think about what is coming, it is one more step, so the important thing is to keep moving forward.”

Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates a goal this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women's World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia).

But while the country celebrates, the rating of the match came out, the study of the commitment’s tuning and Snail once again outperformed its competition on television. RCN.

As in the men’s national team games, Gol Caracol had 14.97 points compared to 4.45 for its competitor.