In a few minutes the Colombia selection will face its counterpart from Romania at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. It will be a preparation match for the two teams that will face the Copa América and the Eurocup, respectively. Artificial intelligence gave its prediction. We tell you.

Artificial intelligence sees a tie as more feasible. It even gives the two selected teams the same chance of winning, 31 percent for each one.

Possible outcomes and probabilities:

Tie: 38%

Colombia victory: 31%

Romania victory: 31%

As for the final score if there is a winner, he predicts that Colombia will win 2-1, and that Romania would emerge victorious 1-0.

Score prediction:

1-1 draw: 22%

Colombia victory 2-1: 18%

Romania victory 1-0: 17%

Colombia National Team, in practice before facing Romania in Madrid.

Other probable results:

Colombia victory 1-0: 10%

0-0 draw: 8%

Romania victory 2-0: 7%

Conditions that may affect the result

Artificial intelligence warns that it is important to keep in mind that the above are only predictions and that the final result of the match may be different due to different circumstances. The factors that can influence the result are:

The current status of the two teams.

The players who are available for the match.

The tactics used by coaches.

The conditions of the match.

