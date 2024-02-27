The Colombia women's teamHe has the illusion of conquering Gold Cup in the United States. This Tuesday he plays against his counterpart from Puerto Rico with the obligation to score points to qualify for the quarterfinals and renew his dream.

The team led by Ángelo Marsiglia is closing its participation in group B of the Gold Cup, after beating Panama (6-0) on the first date and losing by the slightest difference against Brazil.

The Colombian National Team is fulfilling its objective in its game against the Puerto Ricans, 16 minutes into the game they opened the scoring and already won at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, state of California.

Catalina Usme dressed as a scorer after a pass from Manuela Pavi, the left-footed one, with complete calm inside the area, controlled the ball and with a subtlety characteristic of her quality scored the 1-0 in favor of the national team.

CATALINA USME GOAL The captain of the Colombian National Team appears and with this the Powerpuffs qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/tzD8RNIzXr — FPC_Goats (@FPC_Goats4) February 28, 2024

News in development…