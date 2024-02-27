You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Colombia vs. Panama
Colombian Football Federation
Colombia vs. Panama
Colombia seeks qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament in the United States.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombia women's teamHe has the illusion of conquering Gold Cup in the United States. This Tuesday he plays against his counterpart from Puerto Rico with the obligation to score points to qualify for the quarterfinals and renew his dream.
The team led by Ángelo Marsiglia is closing its participation in group B of the Gold Cup, after beating Panama (6-0) on the first date and losing by the slightest difference against Brazil.
The Colombian National Team is fulfilling its objective in its game against the Puerto Ricans, 16 minutes into the game they opened the scoring and already won at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, state of California.
Catalina Usme dressed as a scorer after a pass from Manuela Pavi, the left-footed one, with complete calm inside the area, controlled the ball and with a subtlety characteristic of her quality scored the 1-0 in favor of the national team.
CATALINA USME GOAL
The captain of the Colombian National Team appears and with this the Powerpuffs qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/tzD8RNIzXr
— FPC_Goats (@FPC_Goats4) February 28, 2024
News in development…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Puerto #Rico #national #team #video #Catalina #Usme39s #great #goal #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply