Colombia vs Puerto Rico.
They face each other on the final date of group B in the tournament.
The Colombian women's national team will seek this Tuesday against Puerto Rico a victory or a draw that will ensure it in the next phase of the Gold Cup, a group B game that will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States (7 pm, Espn TV).
Colombia comes from beating Panama 6-0, which opens up the options of continuing in the tournament due to goal differences, and losing 1-0 to Brazil.
Those led by Ángelo Marsiglia will take the field for victory, three points that will secure them once and for all in the next phase.
Even if they were to lose, the Colombian team would depend on the other results to classify as best third.
This is how the game goes
Colombia
Puerto Rico
7 p.m.
SPORTS
