Since last July 14, when he played the Copa America final against Argentina, The Colombian National Team does not play an official match. This Friday, September 6, the ‘tricolor’ will face the seventh date of thequalifiers against Peru in Lima.

The team led by Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo is in third place in the table of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America with 12 points, behind Argentina (18) and Uruguay (13). In addition, it is the only team that is undefeated.

Colombia is in the qualifying zone for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico and in the last Copa América – which they lost 1-0 – they showed that they were in great form.

Peru, for its part, is in last place with two points. The meager haul of the team led by Uruguayan Jorge Fossati isIn six dates there are two draws and four lost matches.

Peru has not won in the qualifiers and has not scored a goal in the Copa América. Fossati has been the coach of the Incas since December 27, 2023.

However, the last time Colombia and Peru met in a qualifying match was in Barranquilla, on January 28, 2022. On that occasion, the Peruvians beat the Colombians with a goal from Edison Flores.

Curiously, this Friday two Colombian teams will play: The women’s team that is competing in the U-20 Women’s World Cupwhich is being held in the country, and the men’s senior tournament. The girls will face Mexico in the third and final date of the group stage with the assurance of being classified for the next stage. The match will be at 3:30 pm, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín.

Where to watch the Peru – Colombia match?

It is worth remembering that the Colombian national team has not lost a South American Qualifier match in Lima for 42 years.

The Peru vs Colombia match will start at 8:30 pm, same time in Peru. The game can be followed on TV through the Caracol and RCN channels.

After the match in Lima, Colombia will return to Barranquilla, where next Tuesday, September 10, for the 8th date of the qualifiers, will face Argentina, who beat Chile 3-0 last Thursday night.

