Colombia vs. Peru: these are the ones chosen by Reinaldo Rueda

The game starts at 4 pm, in Barranquilla.
January 28, 2022, 03:21 PM
The Colombian National Team is ready to face Peru in a vital match for both teams in the tie at Qatar World Cupthis Friday in Barranquilla.
Colombia will have news to face this match, in which they have the obligation to win, after five games without doing so. Square will be right side. The left side will finally be Mojica. Falcao will be in the lead, and Borré, surely, starting further back.
Rueda’s payroll
Colombia: Davis Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Falcao García.
Peru: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Wall. Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.
SPORTS
January 28, 2022, 03:21 PM
