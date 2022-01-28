Sunday, January 30, 2022
Colombia vs. Peru: these are the ones chosen by Reinaldo Rueda

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in Sports
Colombia vs. Peru: We analyze the headline | TimeColombia vs. Peru: We analyze the headline | Time

Colombia Chile

The game starts at 4 pm, in Barranquilla.

The Colombian National Team is ready to face Peru in a vital match for both teams in the tie at Qatar World Cupthis Friday in Barranquilla.

(You may be interested in: Reinaldo Rueda was rebellious and explosive: hot press conference)

Colombia will have news to face this match, in which they have the obligation to win, after five games without doing so. Square will be right side. The left side will finally be Mojica. Falcao will be in the lead, and Borré, surely, starting further back.

Rueda’s payroll

Colombia: Davis Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Falcao García.

Peru: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Wall. Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.

(Also read: Colombia National Team, shout victory again!)

SPORTS

