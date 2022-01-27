The selections of Colombia Y Peru will be played on Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla much of their hopes of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the game of the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.

Despite the fact that they have gone five games without winning and without scoring goals, as a result of four 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat with Brazil, the coffee growers come to this match in fourth place with 17 points and with one of the clearest opportunities to go to Qatar in November.

In front they will have the “Blanquirroja”, which is currently fifth with the same number of units as its rival of the day and, therefore, is provisionally obtaining the regional quota for the playoffs, driven by the two wins to the thread that he achieved in the last two days.

For this game, the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, will have as main casualties the injured Atalanta attackers Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, as well as Jefferson Lerma who will miss the match due to covid-19.

Given the casualties of La Dea’s gunners, the strategist will be able to use Falcao García for this game; Alfredo Morelos, striker for Rangers; Rafael Santos Borré, figure in recent weeks with Eintracht Frankfurt; Luis Suárez, summoned at the last minute and performing well with Granada, and Miguel Borja, who has already scored a goal this semester with Junior.

Statistics favorable to Colombia



Colombia and Peru have met 21 times for the qualifiers, a marked rivalry.

The Colombians have won 12 games, they have drawn six times and the Peruvians have won three.

And as a local they have faced each other 10 times, Colombia has won seven, Peru one and there are two draws.

