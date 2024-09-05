The Colombian National Team The national team returns to the scene this Friday after a month and three weeks since the last match it played. The national team now changes its objective, the final of the America’s Cup lost against Argentina and the focus is on the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to the criteria of

With 27 players called up in Barranquillathe Selection prepares for what will be its first qualifying game in 2024. It will visit the National Stadium of Lima to face a team of Peru that comes with the need for victory.

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE Share

Strong competition

Colombia, who will also play against Argentina In this double date in September, they must continue on the good path they have been on, since they have not lost in this tie after six dates played and are in the qualification zone, in third place with 12 points.

“This is like Formula 1, there are only a few seconds between first and last place. The South American qualifiers are very difficult for that reason. Peru has great players, in good leagues too. It’s going to be a very tough match,” said the coach at a press conference. Nestor Lorenzo.

This Thursday, the group of players selected will embark on their journey to Inca lands, where the Argentine coach will have to define the eleven chosen for the duel against the Peruvians. The scheme will be the same as the one that has been worked on, although the formation could have a variation.

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Lorenzo’s training

The 4-3-1-2 seems to be the ‘law’ in this Colombian National Team Lorenzo, who rarely moves the starting lineup. The confirmed absence from the Copa America lineup is that of Davinson Sanchez, who was not called up due to a back problem.

The only doubt for the match on date 7 of the qualifiers is Jefferson Lerma. The steering wheel arrived at Barranquilla with a foot problem and did not play his last match with his club, Crystal Palace.

“Regarding Lerma, he had pain in his big toe, like tendonitis, which lasted a day, a day and a half. He only missed one training session (with Crystal Palace), he had a separate training session. When the club confirmed that there was no reason to retain him, he traveled to Barranquilla, he is now free of pain symptoms, so he is available,” explained the Argentine.

Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Nestor Lorenzo Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Efe Share

It remains to be seen whether he will risk his midfield stalwart, given that the next match is against a tough Argentina in Barranquilla. Lerma brings balance and muscle to the team, but if he is left out, Kevin Castaño is ready.

The 23-year-old player shone when he had to play in Lorenzo’s team and he does not mind defending the midfield, as he already did in the start of this tie and in several friendly matches in which he received confidence.

Possible formation

Colombia will start with a lineup that is almost entirely by heart: Camilo Vargas in goal; Daniel Muñoz (who is returning after missing the Copa América final due to a red card) and Johan Mojica on the wings; Carlos Cuesta and Jhon Lucumí (returning after an injury in the Copa) as the central defenders; Jéfferson Lerma (Kevin Castaño), Richard Ríos and Jhon Arias in the midfield; James Rodríguez (who has not played well for almost two months) will pull the strings of the team; Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba will be up front.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Colombia players (LR) Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz and Richard Rios celebrate a goal by teammate Jefferson Lerma (Not Pictured), during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi- finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS