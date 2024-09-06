A duel of different realities will be played this Friday at the National Stadium in Lima, where the Colombian National Team will visit Peru for matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to the criteria of

The national cast returns to the scene after a month and three weeks of the final of the America’s Cup. Despite the defeat against Argentina, which cut the unbeaten streak of 25 games of coach Nestor Lorenzo, the Selection wants to continue with the sweet moment in the qualifying round.

Colombian National Team Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

“We are going to treat the match like a final, it is going to be a very tough and careful match. Peru has changed its coach and has a tactical order that is difficult to overcome,” said the coach. Lorenzo at a press conference.

Peru They are in need, as they are last in the qualifying round they are more than obliged to add points in front of their fans and they know that they must straighten out the bad moment they are experiencing, because in the America’s Cup They were eliminated in the group stage and, most worryingly, they did not score a single goal.

“We know that they are a very tough opponent, but I believe that we as a team are in a position to face them and try to get the best result,” said Jorge Fossati.

Fossati does not coach against Colombia. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

AI gives Colombia as the favorite

For the duel Colombia vs. Peru, lArtificial intelligence gave its verdict on the possible final result of the match, which it described as “quite close.”

“Colombia seems to have an advantage, but Peru could take advantage of the home advantage to apply pressure. A potential outcome could be a narrow win for Colombia or a draw if Peru manages to take advantage of playing at home,” the AI ​​began by saying.

“This analysis can be adjusted depending on unexpected events, but overall, La Tricolor seems to be in a better position to take all three points, although the possibility of a surprise cannot be ruled out,” ChatGPT added.

Peru vs. Canada Photo:EFE Share

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez would be the top scorers

Although he went further and revealed what would be the most likely result in the duel, he even said that Luis Diaz was going to be one of the top scorers of the night in Lima.

“The forecast for this match is a narrow victory for Colombia with a final score of 2-1. Luis Díaz is expected to be the protagonist, scoring one of the crucial goals for the Colombian team,” he said.

And he added that James Rodriguez would also score: “Another goal could come from James Rodriguez, who has shown great ability to finish at important moments. For Peru, the consolation goal could come from a counterattack or a brilliant individual move from Gianluca Lapadula.”

James Rodriguez Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

SPORTS