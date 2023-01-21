Saturday, January 21, 2023
Colombia vs. Peru, live: follow the minute by minute in the Sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombian National Team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Colombia sub-20 team.

Second match of the Colombian national team in the South American.

The Colombian National Team goes out in search of his first victory in the South American sub-20 in a duel against Peru, this Saturday from 6:30 pm, at Pascual Guerrero.

The Colombian team, led by Hector Cardenas, comes from a 1-1 draw against Paraguay on Thursday. The Peruvians fell 3-0 against Brazil.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

