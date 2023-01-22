Sunday, January 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia vs. Peru: don’t miss the great goals of the match in the U-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia vs Peru

Game action between Colombia and Peru.

Game action between Colombia and Peru.

Second game of Colombia in the South American.

See also  Sports programming for this Thursday, August 11

The Colombian national team sub-20 faces Peru in the second day of group A of the South American juvenile that is played in Cali in its first phase.

The first goal of the match was for the Peruvian team, which surprised the Colombian defense.

It was on a long kick from the goalkeeper, nobody measured the rejection, the defense got confused in the marks and Ceballos put the pass to the center to Diether Vasquez who scored 1-0, after 37 minutes.

Cortes equalized at minute 44, with a powerful right hand. The attacker arrived from the right zone and crossed his shot entering the area, after a great play by Puerta.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #Peru #dont #great #goals #match #U20

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Civil Protection of Playas de Rosarito warns high tide in the Coastal Zone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result