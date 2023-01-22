Colombia vs. Peru: don’t miss the great goals of the match in the U-20

The Colombian national team sub-20 faces Peru in the second day of group A of the South American juvenile that is played in Cali in its first phase.

The first goal of the match was for the Peruvian team, which surprised the Colombian defense.

It was on a long kick from the goalkeeper, nobody measured the rejection, the defense got confused in the marks and Ceballos put the pass to the center to Diether Vasquez who scored 1-0, after 37 minutes.

Cortes equalized at minute 44, with a powerful right hand. The attacker arrived from the right zone and crossed his shot entering the area, after a great play by Puerta.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

